Former Raider said what every fan was thinking after Jakorian Bennett trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have made no shortage of surprising moves this offseason, like the hiring of Pete Carroll and John Spytek to lead the franchise out of the darkness. In turn, the new regime let several key players walk, but also made big additions like Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty.

Another shocking move came on Monday evening when the team shipped off former starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange, the team landed defensive tackle Thomas Booker.

While this news was unexpected for Raider Nation, the writing was certainly on the wall as the fan base watched things unfold in training camp. Bennett was not considered a key piece of the team's secondary, so they got what they feel is a valuable asset in return.

Kirk Morrison echoed Raiders' fans sentiments with Jakorian Bennett statement

In the midst of all the chaos caused by this trade, just days before Las Vegas kicks off the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, former Raiders linebacker and current radio color analyst Kirk Morrison encapsulated how the fan base is trying to approach the sudden trade news.

"Fresh start for Jakorian and now another DT enters the competition opposite Adam Butler for playing time. #JustWinBaby," Morrison wrote.

Not everyone in the fan base supported the trade, which is understandable, as Bennett was considered the team's best cornerback not too long ago. However, it will take some time for things to sort themselves out. But Raider Nation wishes Bennett the best while hoping Booker can contribute, just as Morrison said.

RELATED: Jakorian Bennett trade quietly helped improve Raiders' biggest area of concern

At the end of the day, Bennett showed a lot of promise for the Silver and Black, but he was not coveted by the current regime, so perhaps a fresh start is best for him. Not every player is meant for the current system in Las Vegas, and it seems like Bennett simply was not.

Carroll and the staff are clearly impressed by the current players in the Raiders' secondary, and defensive tackle was a growing concern with Christian Wilkins gone and Leki Fotu spotted in a walking boot during Tuesday's practice.

Ideally, Bennett continues the momentum he started with the Raiders in Philadelphia, but Booker has a strong enough career in Las Vegas that it feels like a win-win. The team will travel to play against Bennett and the Eagles in mid-December, which will be a nice reunion for him and his former teammates.

More Raiders news and analysis