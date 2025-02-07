The NFL Honors show was held in New Orleans on Thursday evening ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Although the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for their division rival to chase a third straight championship, something that has never been done in the NFL before, the team was actually dealt some good news on Super Bowl weekend for the first time in a while.

Cornerback Eric Allen voted into NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2025

After retiring in 2001, Allen had been on the ballot for nearly two decades before finally being chosen. He joined Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, and Sterling Sharpe as the honorees for the 2025 class on Thursday evening.

Allen enjoyed a 14-year NFL career, the last four of which he spent with the Silver and Black. During his four seasons in Oakland, he totaled 219 tackles and 15 interceptions, three of which he returned for a touchdown in 2000. He also added 40 pass deflections in his last three seasons, a stat that the NFL began tracking in 1999.

He ended his career with 787 tackles, 54 interceptions and 9 defensive touchdowns. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time AP All-Pro, and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year in 1993. His career highlight reel says more than his numbers ever could, as Allen was feared by opposing quarterbacks and did things that never showed up on the stat sheet.

Allen is still active in the Las Vegas community as a featured guest on radio shows and spends plenty of time around the organization. He will join 30 other Raiders in Canton as an NFL Hall of Famer, and even though his recognition was delayed, it was not denied.