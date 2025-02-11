Former Raiders defenders win Super Bowl with Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders were far from making the playoffs in 2024, let alone winning the Super Bowl.

But two of their former players were a part of the Eagles' roster than emerged victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow was on the Eagles' practice squad during the postseason and was elevated to the active roster for Super Bowl Sunday. He played 18 special teams snaps for the Eagles in their dominant win over the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Byron Young spent the season on the injured/reserve list after being claimed by the Eagles off waivers in August and suffering an injury in October.

Morrow joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent from Division III Greenville University ahead of the 2017 season and ended up signing a three-year, $1.67 million contract. He spent four seasons with the Raiders, playing in 62 games with 29 starts.

He had 254 tackles, including 20 for a loss and 4.0 sacks in his tenure with the Raiders. Morrow also caught two interceptions, forced two fumbles, recovered one, and had 20 pass deflections. He was a staple on the Oakland and Las Vegas defense under Ken Norton and Paul Guenther.

Young was drafted to Las Vegas with the 70th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He only played six games during his rookie season with the Raiders and finished with four tackles. The following offseason, he was waived by the team and picked up by the Eagles.

While neither play got a ring with the Silver and Black, it's good to know that there are former Raiders fighting the good fight against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.