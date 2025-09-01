Former Raiders draft pick found immediate redemption after roster cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the last three years in limbo as they tried to salvage a team with too many holes by signing expensive free agents or reaching on draft picks. This offseason, however, Pete Carroll and John Spytek began the process of building the team in the correct fashion.

Unfortunately, this meant letting go of some fan favorites like Robert Spillane and Nate Hobbs, and adding low-dollar players in free agency who may be less exciting. Failed draft picks and signings from the past were also given short leashes as the new leadership constructs the team in their image.

This included the waiving of offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., which occurred last Wednesday, just one day after the team announced its 53-man roster. To no surprise, he quickly found a new home, and it won't shock Raider Nation at all where he signed.

Former Raiders OT Thayer Munford Jr. signs with Patriots practice squad

On Friday, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that Munford was signing with the New England Patriots' practice squad. Outside of the Patriots already carrying five tackles on their active roster, signing Munford actually made sense for New England.

First of all, he'll be reunited with Josh McDaniels, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Patriots but was the head coach of the Raiders when Munford was drafted to Las Vegas in 2022. The two teams play each other in Week 1 as well, so Munford could be a good source of intel for New England.

Munford did not have the strongest preseason for the Raiders, so his stock took a bit of a hit, and he was not claimed on the waiver wire. However, he clearly still has enough talent for a familiar face to take another chance on him.

RELATED: Raiders' Kenny Pickett trade makes even more sense after his latest comments

The other thing that Munford has going for him is his experience. For a seventh-rounder, playing in 46 games and starting 18 over the course of his first three seasons is a good accomplishment, and there is truly nothing like trial by fire.

While it may be tough sledding trying to work his way onto the active roster for the Patriots, he could be a game-day elevation or, at least, an elite practice squad piece for the team to work with. Regardless, he is good enough to be in an NFL building, and for now, that'll be in New England.

It will be interesting for the team to see Munford so quickly after his release. Hopefully, he hasn't given so much away that things are too difficult for Chip Kelly and the Las Vegas offense. However, he likely doesn't harbor much love for the new regime, so he may tip his hand quite a bit, and who could blame him?

More Raiders news and analysis