Former Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson facing unique challenge in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders took a big gamble when they selected Tyree Wilson seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The decision to pass on defensive tackle Jalen Carter always seemed like a gamble, despite his off-the-field issues, but his emergence as an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his sophomore season suggested that the franchise may have made the wrong choice.

While Wilson has shown flashes of being a productive player, particularly against the run, he has yet to justify his selection as a top-ten pick. In 33 career games, he has recorded just 56 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Over the past two decades, the Raiders have wasted plenty of first-round picks, as Kolton Miller is the only one drafted before Wilson that remains on the roster. While Brock Bowers needed just one year to establish himself as one of the best tight ends in the league and the franchise expects big things from Ashton Jeanty, a breakout season from their 2023 selection could change the outlook of the defense.

Raiders DL Tyree Wilson labeled as player under the most pressure

As Wilson heads into his third season, with his third coaching staff, Raiders fans are hoping that this will be the year the young defensive lineman breaks out. As the regular season approaches, ESPN's Ryan McFadden suggested that Wilson is the team's player under the most pressure.

"The 2023 first-round pick made strides last season with 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble, but it's time for him to be an integral player in the trenches," McFadden wrote. "With Christian Wilkins no longer on the team, Wilson's versatility to play defensive line and edge rusher allows him to do so."

The Raiders finished with just 38 sacks in 2024, tied for the 11th-fewest in the league. Their 7.3% quarterback knockdown rate was tied for the seventh-worst.

Meanwhile, their 21.2% pressure rate was the 12th-worst. That was despite blitzing on 26.3% of quarterback drop-backs, the 11th-most in the league.

Their sack total should improve simply based on the hope that Maxx Crosby will be healthier in 2025. The two-time All-Pro missed five games last season, marking the first time in his career that he has missed any time. He finished with 7.5 sacks, his lowest total since his sophomore season.

The return of Malcolm Koonce, who missed all of 2024 after recording 8.0 sacks the previous season, should also help. If Wilson is able to have a breakout season, the pass rush could make a major turnaround. If he is not, he could find himself in trade talks next offseason.

