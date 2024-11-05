Former Raiders HC coming out of retirement to join Antonio Pierce's staff
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders purged three important offensive coaches heading into the bye but Antonio Pierce is taking his time naming a new playcaller. The favorite is offensive assistant Scott Turner, who used to be the offensive coordinator and playcaller for the Washington Commanders.
The Raiders' latest move only strengthens the idea that Turner will be calling plays. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is hiring Norv Turner as an assistant.
Norv Turner has multiple connections to the Raiders. He was the franchise's head coach from 2004 to 2005 and his son is Scott Turner. He was previously retired but he's coming back in an effort to help turn things around in Las Vegas.
Honestly, this seems like a total desperation move from Pierce. Turner hasn't coached in the NFL since 2019 and he isn't exactly an innovative offensive mind. That said, there are few coaches who have coached more offensive football than Turner has.
He's been an offensive coordinator for seven different NFL teams and he's been a head coach three times. It's highly unlikely the Raiders plan for him to do much more than consulting.
Las Vegas already has plenty of former head coaches on their staff so it's difficult to see how this helps much. Why not just give Joe Philbin a bigger role?
Pierce is clearly desperate but this isn't likely to move the needle much. Unless Turner can convince Phillip Rivers to come out of retirement and reunite with him in Las Vegas, the Raiders won't be too much better on offense.
Pierce had to try something and this may have been the only move for him to make. If the offense only gets worse, the chances Pierce doesn't get a second season with the Raiders is likely. Las Vegas isn't winning anything this season but the Turners proving they can run an offense could make Pierce's offensive coordinator decision in the offseason easier.