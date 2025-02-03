Former Raiders OC takes job with New York Jets

When it became obvious during the 2024 season that the Las Vegas Raiders were not improving at all on offense, they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and several position coaches.

To fill that vacancy, the team promoted passing game coordinator Scott Turner to be the interim play caller, alongside his father Norv who joined the team to help out his son with his new set of duties.

While the offense certainly moved the ball a bit better in Turner's offense, the team's struggles in the red zone became even worse and the Raiders were scoring less points per game than they were under Getsy.

Understandably, the Raiders cleaned house and did not want to bring back Turner, as they did with Patrick Graham, so Turner was going to need to find a new job.

Early reports were that he was a favorite to join Bill Belichick's new coaching staff down in Chapel Hill for the University of North Carolina, but those rumors cooled a bit as the Tar Heels began their recruiting process.

Turner was not a popular name in the interview cycle either as far as coordinator positions go, so it remained unclear where he would end up, until the following report broke on Sunday:

The #Jets are hiring Scott Turner as their pass game coordinator, per sources.



Turner, 42, has called plays for multiple teams, including last season as the #Raiders’ interim OC. A valuable resource for first-time OC Tanner Engstrand in New York. pic.twitter.com/928v84etW8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2025

Turner will now be a part of Aaron Glenn's staff in New York, and still has tons of upward mobility in the NFL as he is just 42 years old. Because the Jets have a first time play caller, he will be an incredible asset because he has experience as an offensive coordinator in the league.

A California native, Turner went to high school in the state of Virginia before going to college at UNLV. His coaching career has taken him to every corner of America and he will now be flipping coasts once again. With all the connections that he and his father have accrued over their years of service in the league, Turner will be just fine and should get another crack at being an offensive coordinator down the road.