Former Raiders QB Derek Carr will remain retired despite trade interest

The Las Vegas Raiders opted to move on from Derek Carr after the 2022 NFL season. While fans had hoped for the team to have a succession plan in place, they have failed to get the position right since his departure, starting seven quarterbacks over the past two-plus seasons.

Following his release, the four-time Pro Bowler joined the New Orleans Saints. His 2024 season was filled with injuries, as he appeared in just ten games. Carr shocked fans this offseason, as he announced his sudden retirement, citing changes to his rotator cuff that were caused by a labrum tear.

While he had the opportunity to treat the injury with surgery that would have sidelined him for the entire 2025 season, Carr opted against it. The former Raiders quarterback reportedly received trade interest over the past week; however, it is clear that he does not have plans to return to the NFL.

Derek Carr makes his retirement stance clear ahead of Week 6

Carr remains one of the most divisive quarterbacks in Raiders history. He spent nine years as the starter under center and set many franchise records; however, he was inconsistent and failed to lead the team to any postseason success.

On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Carr was one of the quarterbacks the Cincinnati Bengals reached out about before acquiring Joe Flacco to fill in for an injured Joe Burrow and a struggling Jake Browning.

"The #Bengals’ exhaustive QB search including calling nearly all teams with 3 QBs or a viable PS option," Rapoport wrote. "Among the names they inquired about: Davis Mills, Sam Howell and Derek Carr, who is still retired with the #Saints. No call on Ryan Tannehill, who hasn’t played since 2023."

Carr previously shared that he is not ruling out an NFL return during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

"I wouldn't say never because I’ve learned that when I say never, it usually happens. ... Right now, I am training because I love to train," Carr said. "I’m still doing those things. I always felt like, even though I’m done, if God wanted me to do it, I got to be ready. I don’t want to go out there and not be ready. I’ll be ready, but I’m not coming back. Right now, today, I’m not coming back."

On his podcast, Home Grown Network, Carr noted the circumstances that it would take for him to return to the NFL.

"If I was healthy and there was a chance to win a Super Bowl," Carr said.

In terms of quarterback-needy teams, there are not many situations better than the Bengals. While the team has been awful since Burrow was sidelined, Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best wide receivers in football and, along with Tee Higgins, Cincinnati has one of the league's top pass-catching duos.

After opting against surgery, however, it is unlikely that Carr will be able to return in 2025. Additionally, the odds of any quarterback coming off the couch and winning a Super Bowl are simply unrealistic, especially with Cincinnati in its current state.

It does not appear that fans will see the long-time Raiders quarterback, who is the highest-paid player in NFL history without a postseason win, take the field again, at least not any time soon.