Former Raiders wideout just made the worst criticism of Pete Carroll's team

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to a slow start to the season as they are just 1-3. While one of their losses was due to an awful performance by the defense, that side of the ball has played well enough for the team to have three wins.

The offense, however, has let them down. Geno Smith already has multiple games where he has thrown three interceptions, the offensive line has struggled in all facets, and the rushing attack did not wake up until Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

This team has been inconsistent, to say the least, to begin the 2025 NFL season. While Raider Nation expected a learning curve in the first campaign of the Pete Carroll and John Spytek era, the new leadership duo is already coming under a bit of fire.

Former Raiders WR calls out Pete Carroll's teams lack of identity

Las Vegas has yet to decide whether they are a running or passing team on offense, as they rank 20th in the league in carries and 16th in pass attempts through four games. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's play-calling has been hindered by senseless turnovers, but more consistency is required.

When speaking to Paul Gutierrez of the Upon Further Review podcast this week, former Raiders wide receiver James Jones called out Carroll's Raiders for not having an identity yet.

"I don't think (the Raiders have an identity) yet, and I think that's why we kind of see us struggling with the turnovers. Because it's, do we want to be a team that's running the ball downhill, that's giving our running backs 25 to 30 touches a game? Or do we want to spread this out and be able to get this ball to Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers and all those guys, Tre Tucker, do we want to be an offense like that?" Jones questioned. "So, I think we have to go back to the drawing board and we really got to do some self-scouting, some self-evaluation and really figure out what we want to be on offense. And whatever we want to be on offense, I think we have to stick with that."

Jones noted that switching the identity of the team from quarter to quarter is not beneficial to the outcome. While making adjustments is a core principle of winning football, Las Vegas needs to impose its will more instead of just reacting to what its opponents are doing.

He also noted that the offense has been hurting the defense to begin the season, as everyone in the fan base has clearly seen. It is difficult to argue with his assessment, as Smith leads the league with seven interceptions and has put the defense in tough spots on numerous occasions.

Following Sunday's performance against the Bears, it seems that the offense could be better suited as a run-first unit. The offensive line, however, would have to maintain its level of play in order for the rushing attack to find consistency.

Whatever the team decides that it wants to be, they need to start implementing it and imposing that mentality and approach on other teams. Otherwise, this season could get away from them, and neither Jones nor Raider Nation will be surprised.

