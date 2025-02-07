Former Raiders WR is up to his usual tricks with new team

The Las Vegas Raiders were a bit of a mess in 2024, and many fans feel like they have their former star wide receiver to thank for that.

Davante Adams, who the Raiders acquired in 2022 to pair with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, requested a trade from the team after a win against the Cleveland Browns early in the 2024 season. The timing of the trade request was seen as a bit odd, as the team was coming off of a victory and stood with a 2-2 record.

Fans had to learn the hard way, however, that Adams was doing exactly to the Raiders what he had done to the Packers in 2022. Adams forced his way out of Green Bay when he did not see eye-to-eye with the coaching staff and the front office, and the same was true towards the end of his tenure in Las Vegas.

It should come as no shock to Raider Nation that on Thursday, Ian Rapoport broke the news that Davante Adams has not yet met with the New York Jets' new front office or coaching staff.

From Super Bowl Live with @MikeGarafolo: Discussing the #Jets looming decision for Davante Adams, the health of #Eagles DL Jalen Carter, and what Joe Burrow’s comments meant… pic.twitter.com/ZgOHdtRyZH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2025

The Jets chose highly-touted Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's next head coach after firing Robert Saleh mid-season in 2024, and not retaining interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. While Adams is certainly not required to be in contact with the new brass during the offseason, it is a bit of déjà vu for Raider Nation.

Adams will likely base his next move on what the Jets decide to do with Aaron Rodgers, which is typically what the All-Pro receiver has done in his NFL career. Adams has a tendency to follow around his former quarterbacks, but luckily, he is not the Raiders' problem anymore.

The Davante Adams saga has long been over in Las Vegas, but it is just getting started elsewhere. To New York Jets fans: good luck.