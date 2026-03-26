Full list of former Raiders on UFL rosters and staffs ahead of 2026 kickoff

All football is awesome.

Nothing quite beats the thrill of the Las Vegas Raiders trotting out on the field for a fall NFL matchup, but spring professional football has really come a long way. The UFL kicks off its 2026 season on Friday, March 27, and the league continues to grow seemingly every year.

Over the past few seasons, the league has been littered with former members of the Silver and Black. Now, some may poke fun at the Raiders for having so many former players in what is perceived to be a "bounce-back league" or a place where flamed-out players go.

But in reality, it's another chance for these players to play professional football, to continue pursuing their passion, and to even get a new lease on life or chance in the NFL. Here's a comprehensive list of every former Raider who is currently on a UFL roster or coaching staff.

Some of these names may have been lost in the shuffle over the years within the fanbase. Others will spark great memories. Raider Nation may have even forgotten that they once knew some of these names. But it's a fun trip down memory lane nonetheless, and a chance to cheer these guys on again.

And it'll scratch that football itch for those who have come to the harsh realization that the draft isn't for almost another month, and the 2026 NFL season doesn't kick off for another five or so months.

Every former Raiders player on a UFL roster as 2026 season begins

Birmingham Stallions

Hudson Clark, SAF

AJ McCarron, Head Coach

Clark was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 draft, and remained with the team all offseason. He played in three preseason games before being waived at final roster cutdowns, and was not brought back on the practice squad.

McCarron became a Raider in 2018, when Jon Gruden sent a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for him at the onset of the season to back up Derek Carr. McCarron played in just two games in relief and was released before the 2019 league year.

Columbus Aviators

Ron Stone Jr., DE

Jailin Walker, WR

Brad Robbins, P

Adam Plant Jr., DE

Stone Jr. was a fan-favorite when he signed as a UDFA after the 2024 draft, because his dad played for the Raiders back in 2004 and 2005. He had injury issues during his time with the Silver and Black, though, and was eventually waived with an injury settlement before the 2024 season.

Walker was signed as a UDFA after the 2025 draft, but was waived during training camp. Plant Jr., a Las Vegas native, signed as a UDFA back in 2023, but did not make the final roster. Robbins was signed for a week this past October when starting punter A.J. Cole had an injury scare.

Dallas Renegades

Tashawn Bower, DE

Qwynnterio Cole, CB

Bower was a popular player within Raider Nation during his brief stint with the team. He signed with Las Vegas in 2022 and actually played in six games, making one tackle. Bower was not brought back in free agency and has not appeared in an NFL game since.

Cole was added as a UDFA back in 2022, but was released during final roster cuts.

DC Defenders

Gareon Conley, CB

Boogie Basham, EDGE

Azizi Hearn, CB

Matt McCrane, K

Conley didn't pan out with the Raiders after being selected in the first round back in 2017. He played in 23 games in over two years in Oakland, intercepting 4 passes, recording 18 pass break-ups and 67 tackles. He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2019, and didn't appear in an NFL game after 2020.

Basham was a second-round pick back in 2021, and after pin-balling around with a few NFL teams, he signed to the Raiders' practice squad this past November. But he never played in a game, and he was released just a little over a week after the season finale.

Hearn was tabbed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, but he didn't make the final roster that fall, nor was he brought back on the practice squad. He got a handful of chances with other NFL teams, but nothing really stuck.

McCrane was signed by the Raiders a few weeks into the 2018 season, and he hit a game-winning kick during his NFL debut. But things went a bit downhill over the following weeks, leading Oakland to sign Daniel Carlson and cut McCrane. And the rest is history, as they say.

Houston Gamblers

Damon Arnette, CB

Jah Joyner, DE

Gottlieb Ayedze, OT

Jalen McKenzie, OT

Arnette was infamously chosen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and his tenure with the Raiders was shaky, at best, both on and off the field. But he found his footing in the UFL last spring and got another chance with the Houston Texans last season.

Joyner was a prized UDFA this past offseason, and he impressed early in camp. However, he was left off the 53-man roster and puzzlingly not retained on the practice squad. I had a chance to speak with him last spring, and he should be playing again on Sundays soon.

Ayedze was signed to the practice squad in 2024 and spent the entire following offseason with the team before being waived at roster cutdowns in 2025. McKenzie was signed to the practice squad in 2023 and followed an identical path, being waived at roster cutdowns in 2024.

Louisville Kings

Leroy Watson, OT

Watson was signed to the practice squad this past October after Kolton Miller went down with an injury. His services were never called upon in Las Vegas, so he was released a month and a half later in mid-November.

Orlando Storm

Darien Butler, LB

Isaiah Buggs, DT

Butler was a popular player during the 2022 preseason, and he even made the initial 53-man roster. But injuries caught up to him, and he ended up getting waived before the 2024 season, following a failed physical.

Buggs was signed to the Raiders' practice squad in January of 2022, but didn't last long. He became a free agent at the start of the league year and signed with the Detroit Lions, and Buggs carved out a nice career there for a bit.

St. Louis Battlehawks

Neil Farrell, DT

Michael Barrett, LB

Farrell was drafted in the fourth round back in 2022 and played in nine games for the Silver and Black. He recorded 12 tackles, including one for a loss, and two quarterback hits before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a draft pick that became Dylan Laube.

Barrett was added to the roster during the 2025 offseason, and he spent most of training camp and the preseason in Las Vegas. But he was released ahead of final roster cutdowns and quickly signed with the UFL.