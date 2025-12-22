Geno Smith almost took responsibility for crucial interception (but not quite)

The Las Vegas Raiders have been saddled by poor quarterback play during the 2025 NFL season. Geno Smith was turning over the ball with unbelievable frequency before the bye, and once he toned down those issues, even if just slightly, he became trigger shy and the Raiders couldn't move the ball.

In Week 16 against the Houston Texans, however, Las Vegas moved the ball better. Their 315 yards of offense were the most since their Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but of course, Smith's turnover problem came back to bite the Raiders in a major way.

On Las Vegas' second offensive drive of the contest, and just a little over three minutes into the game, Smith made an ill-advised throw to Ashton Jeanty. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley intercepted the pass and returned it all the way for a touchdown.

Geno Smith simultaneously took and deflected blame for crucial INT

Obviously, this ended up being the difference in the game, as the Raiders lost 23-21. When asked about that pivotal miscue during his post-game press conference, Smit initially took accountability, but then quickly started playing the blame game.

"On that play, man, I just gotta throw it away. They had a better call than us at that time. I think we've kinda worn out the roll pass," Smith said. "Those guys, they play Cover 2 on third-and-short. You gotta have an out to get to a run or something like that. We can't run that play, and I can't -- I tried to put it on Ashton, he kinda kept running, and the corner made a good play. I gotta throw it away and live to play another down."

Well, Smith certainly bookended his statements by taking accountability. But the middle was filled with pointing the finger, as, unfortunately, he has done throughout the season despite his countless mistakes.

The first part of his response puts the onus on offensive coordinator Greg Olson, as it seems like Smith is blaming the play call. He wasn't exactly measured in his insinuating that either, as he just flat-out said that the Texans had a better call and the Raiders had "worn out" that play.

In the second part of his answer, he seemingly tries to dish some of the blame onto Jeanty. By stating that he was trying to put the ball on him and that the rookie running back kept going, Smith is subtly trying to plant the seed that it was Jeanty's fault as well.

Bad play-calling. Bad decision for Jeanty to keep going. That is what Smith would have Raider Nation believe. But they watched Smith on the play, and what they saw was that Smith initially had Jeanty in the flat but pump faked and hesitated. That allowed Stingley to close the gap and make the play.

That wasn't Smith's only miscue, either. Yes, he played better than he has lately, but he still had this pivotal error, got sacked three times and ran out of bounds several yards behind the line of scrimmage instead of just throwing the ball away.

Was it the perfect play call? Clearly not. Could or should Jeanty have stopped in his tracks? Perhaps. But that needs to be sorted out behind closed doors. Smith is making no friends in the fan base or locker room by failing to own up to his ultimately game-altering play.