Geno Smith has unheralded revenge game in Week 2 vs. Chargers

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith this offseason, both the franchise and fan base knew what they were getting. Not only is Smith a massive upgrade at the quarterback position, but he is also an emotional leader with a gigantic chip on his shoulder.

Smith notably went through some tough times in his NFL career after being drafted in the second round by the New York Jets in 2013. He bounced around on the end of depth charts until Pete Carroll spoke some life into him and revived his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

He finally got his chance to shine in 2022, and after being written off, he famously did not write back. Between his failure with the Jets and resurgence with the Seahawks, however, he made a lesser-known stop with the Chargers, who he'll play in Week 2 for just the second time since he left.

Geno Smith facing old Chargers teammates on Monday Night Football

Before the 2018 NFL season, Smith was brought to Los Angeles as a backup for Philip Rivers. There was obviously no quarterback controversy, as Philips was a Pro Bowler and led the Chargers to a 12-4 record. Smith only played in five games, all in garbage time, throwing just four passes.

This was just another leg on the tour of Smith becoming destined to be a backup quarterback in the NFL. He left for the Seahawks the next offseason and spent three years there waiting his turn as well, until an opportunity presented itself.

Now, he is reunited with Carroll in Las Vegas with a chance to take down his former team on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Week 2. The emotions are heightened for a primetime AFC West divisional matchup, but Smith is surely taking this game personally as well.

Not to mention, several of Smith's former teammates are either still in Los Angeles or recently returned, like Keenan Allen, Denzel Perryman and Derwin James, who was a rookie when Smith joined the team in 2018.

If Smith can put together another incredible performance and lead the Raiders to an improbable victory, it will be gratifying on multiple levels. Not only would Las Vegas earn an emotional victory against a team that swept them last year, but it would be a bit of revenge for Smith.

In the last four seasons as a starter, Smith has displayed that he plays his best football when his back is up against the wall and he has something to prove. Monday night's matchup is no different, so expect him to bring his best stuff for the Silver and Black and give the team a fighting chance.

