Geno Smith injury update makes Raiders' next choice painfully obvious

Ahead of Week 17, Las Vegas Raiders fans were nervous that the team would squeak out a meaningless win against the 2-13 New York Giants and ruin their high draft position. Of course, they lost in embarrassing fashion, keeping their hopes alive, but they're not out of the woods yet.

It will take another loss in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch things. If Las Vegas wins in the season finale, it would take a miracle to still land at the top of the draft board. The Raiders cannot afford to misstep and pull out a victory. Their future is on the line.

Geno Smith has done a fine job of helping this team lose games during the 2025 NFL season, and he had two more backbreaking interceptions against the Giants on Sunday. But Smith also left the game early with an injury of unknown nature and severity, putting his status for next week in doubt.

Raiders should start Cam Miller in Week 18 with Geno Smith hurt

Head coach Pete Carroll took to the podium for his post-game press conference on Sunday evening, and he provided an update on Smith's injury. The news, while disappointing for the veteran quarterback, leads the Raiders to a painfully obvious decision.

"Geno has a high ankle sprain. He'll get checked out in the morning with MRIs and all of that. I don't know what that means, but that's pretty hard to bounce back (from)," Carroll said. "That might knock him out next week. We'll have to wait and see."

Well, if Carroll is already saying that Smith could be out next week, then that means his injury must have been fairly severe. There is absolutely no reason to rush a player back, especially a veteran, when there is one game left in a completely lost campaign.

Las Vegas has two other quarterbacks currently on the active roster in Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell. However, they also have rookie sixth-rounder Cam Miller on the practice squad, and if Smith lands on IR, Miller should easily take Smith's place on the 53-man team.

The Raiders have no choice but to start Cam Miller in Week 18 against the Chiefs. The franchise has seen Pickett start and fail, they've seen O'Connell start and fail, but they have yet to see exactly what they have from the first-year player in a real NFL game setting.

This would be an incredibly valuable experience for Miller, as it would be his first game action since the preseason. Some may accuse Las Vegas of fully throwing in the towel and trying to lose. Miller certainly doesn't give the Raiders a better chance than Pickett or O'Connell, but maybe that's okay.

O'Connell has won several meaningless games for the Silver and Black over the years, which has played a key role in the organization not getting a top pick. Pickett has also shown enough in his NFL career that it's not worth him having a good game and potentially taking down the Chiefs.

Throwing a Day 3 rookie into the fire definitely wouldn't be a move made by the franchise to increase its chances of winning in the season finale. But it would be a great chance for a young player and help Las Vegas get the draft pick that they've earned. Who knows, maybe Miller will surprise u,s too.