Geno Smith may have just pushed Raiders into an unthinkable position

The Las Vegas Raiders have been starved for a long-term solution at quarterback for as long as most fans can remember. With Geno Smith and Pete Carroll now at the helm in Las Vegas, Raider Nation felt that things would be different.

Through four games of the 2025 NFL season, however, things have remained the same, if not worse, under center. Smith is leading the league with seven interceptions and tanked the team's chances of winning when he threw three in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

Smith signed a two-year contract extension this offseason, so he'll be tied to the Silver and Black for the next three years. The Raiders wanted him to be the answer so badly, but through the first quarter of the season, he has been part of the problem, not the solution.

As a result, Las Vegas finds itself in an undesirable and unplanned position where it must heavily scout the young signal-callers from the college ranks and take a stab at finally finding its quarterback of the future. Here are a handful of them to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Raiders should be eyeing these college QBs after Geno Smith's collapse

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza may be the No. 1 overall pick in 2026, so hopefully, he is out of reach for the Raiders. But if he slides for whatever reason, Las Vegas could be getting a Jared Goff-like quarterback who will be just 22 years old at the start of his rookie season and stands at 6-foot-5 with some running ability.

2. Drew Allar, Penn State

Allar is built a bit like Josh Allen at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, but he has some serious learning to do. The Raiders were in attendance for his last game against Oregon, in which he played just okay, but there's a world where he is a great understudy to Smith and becomes the best in the class.

3. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers is perhaps the most intriguing prospect due to his combination of size, production and youth. With a solid frame at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he is also a major dual-threat for the Gamecocks and will be just 20 years old in next year's draft if he decides to forego his eligibility.

RELATED: Raiders may already need to have unavoidable Geno Smith conversation

4. Dante Moore, Oregon

Las Vegas has watched Moore play twice this season. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he is not exactly a dual-threat, but he can run as much as Smith does for the Raiders, and his production is undeniable. He'll also be just 20 at draft time next year, and he'd be the third Oregon quarterback in the AFC West.

5. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Leavitt is the smallest of the quarterbacks on this list at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. But he makes up for it with a tremendous football IQ and arguably being the best rusher of the group. He already has five touchdowns and nearly 300 yards on the ground in five games, and he'll be just 21 next spring.

Other names to watch: John Mateer (Oklahoma), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Sawyer Robertson (Baylor), Taylen Green (Arkansas)

More Raiders news and analysis