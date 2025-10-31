Geno Smith's issues may rear their ugly head in Raiders' clash with Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders badly need to get back on track in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season. While the year already feels all but over from the standpoint of making the postseason, both the team and fan base need to see some improvement in the back half of the campaign.

That starts with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who single-handedly sunk the team's chances of winning on multiple occasions before the bye week. Hopefully, with two weeks to clear his head and recoup from the blowout loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith is a better version of himself.

Unfortunately, the Raiders don't exactly have an easy opponent on the docket for Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium. They'll take on the 4-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, who desperately want to snap a two-game losing streak and have the exact formula to expose Smith's biggest flaw.

Geno Smith must protect the ball against Jaguars' takeaway-heavy defense

Even though Las Vegas is in the minority of teams that have just played seven games this season, Smith is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 10. He has only thrown one in the last two contests, but he also fumbled against the Chiefs, fortunately recovering.

Jacksonville, however, has a bloodthirsty defense that capitalizes on its opponents' mistakes with frequency. They're currently second in the NFL with 14 takeaways through seven games, and their 10 interceptions are the second-most in the league as well.

Smith's tendency to make risky throws into tight windows has gotten him in trouble a lot this year already. But that issue could be amplified by a Jaguars defense that has no shortage of players who will make plays on the ball, as they've broken up 45 passes and forced 5 fumbles on the year as well.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

To make matters worse, their starting linebacker tandem of Devin Lloyd and Foye Oluokun is incredible in coverage. This could pose a matchup problem for Smith's No. 1 target, Brock Bowers, which may force Smith to go through his reads and hold onto the ball, causing windows to collapse.

Fortunately, Jacksonville's pass-rush is not very lethal, as they've recorded just 8 sacks this season. This should be a get-right game for the Raiders' offensive line, and if they can give Smith time and keep him upright, that may enhance his decision-making.

The Jaguars' takeaway rate has also cooled off a bit in recent weeks. In the first five games of the season, they had 14 takeaways and a 4-1 record, against great quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud and Brock Purdy, no less. The last two weeks, however, they haven't gotten a takeaway, and they went 0-2 in those contests.

Ultimately, it will come down to the Las Vegas offensive line protecting Smith, and the veteran quarterback making good decisions, as it always does. But against a Jaguars team that seemingly relies on takeaways to win, Smith being careful with the ball is of the utmost importance.