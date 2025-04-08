The Las Vegas Raiders have spent two decades trying to find a franchise player under center, and this offseason, they finally got one. In early March, new general manager John Spytek sent a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith is now reunited with his former head coach, Pete Carroll, who he played his best years of football with. Fans did become worried, however, when Smith's introductory press conference was delayed due to a contractual dispute between him and the Raiders.

All those notions were put to rest on Monday when Smith was introduced at the team facility in Henderson, Nevada, and he immediately began saying exactly what Raider Nation wanted to hear.

Geno Smith is already saying all the right things in his intro press conference

Smith wasted no time on Monday showing the Raiders organization the respect that it deserves. He also gave the fans a tremendous vote of confidence in his first press conference.

"(I am) really excited to get to know all my teammates, all the fans, and really immerse myself into Las Vegas," Smith said. "I've always revered the Raiders from afar, the Silver and Black, all the nostalgia when you think about the NFL, the Raiders (are) a big part of that. We're here to win; we're here to do this thing the right way. I want to lead the right way; I want to be a big part of the culture here."

These words should be music to the ears of Raider Nation, who have craved competency at the quarterback position for so long. Smith gave off the persona of a confident, humble and prepared leader who is ready to take this team to new heights.

Read more: Full details and grade as Raiders sign Geno Smith to massive $85.5 million extension

Not only is Smith one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league over the last several seasons, but he comes highly decorated as a two-time Pro Bowler and winner of the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

He should have a successful season in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's system, as he'll have both tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to rely on. This duo should be even more effective next season with a strong play-caller and a consistent passer under center.

Raider Nation is always skeptical of new blood in the building, so Smith will have to earn his respect on the field. But making a good first impression is always important as well, and the veteran quarterback is off to a good start in Las Vegas.