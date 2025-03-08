Geno Smith Trade Grades: Raiders take the plunge with productive veteran

The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be big players in the quarterback market during the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency, but they have seemingly taken themselves out of the running with a very surprising move for veteran Pete Carroll protege Geno Smith.

The Raiders agreed to a trade that will send Smith to Las Vegas and a 2025 third-round pick back to the Seattle Seahawks. New GM John Spytek is wasting no time building his roster, as he has already signed guard Alex Cappa to a two-year contract and extended star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Smith spent his early NFL career as a struggling starter and average backup, but he has since proven to be a Pro Bowl-level starter with Seattle. Smith, who will turn 35 in the middle of next season, could give the Raiders a few more seasons of quality quarterback play now that he is back with Carroll.

Now that Smith officially changing the calculus for the entire NFL Draft, free agency, and trade market for multiple teams, it is time to ask if this move actually be the one that helps the Raiders claw back to respectability.

Geno Smith Trade Grades: Las Vegas Raiders take calculated risk

Smith completed 70% of his passes last season while throwing for over 4,300 yards and 21 touchdowns against just 15 interceptions. While that TD/INT ratio looks gnarly, every film-lover's favorite quarterback dealt with a since-fired rookie OC in Ryan Grubb, a poor offensive line, and some plain old bad luck.

On one hand, the Raiders massively upgraded at quarterback without giving away any premium capital. Smith in new OC Chip Kelly's offense targeting Brock Bowers 12 times every game could be a recipe made in passing game heaven. In the tough AFC West, that upgrade is needed.

However, Vegas essentially committing themselves to Smith and Carroll by virtue of a new contract could give them a firm ceiling on how far they can go in the postseason, if they even end up making it. If they don't extend him, the Raiders could be right back where they started at quarterback.

The Raiders might be taking a risk by pledging themselves to Smith, but they are doing so with some quality skill position players around him and a coach who has won with him in the past. The unanswered problem, however, is if Smith can be enough to set them apart in a brutal division.

Grade: B-