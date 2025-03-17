Geno Smith workout video stirs far too-easy Raiders free agent speculation

With the first week of free agency in the books, the Las Vegas Raiders still have some work to do to fill holes in the roster. But they have made some good signings, and they have secured themselves a viable quarterback with the acquisition of Geno Smith.

The Raiders have an undeniable void at wide receiver, with Jakobi Meyers the only proven commodity there and he's not a proverbial WR1. Any possible pursuit of DK Metcalf before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers never really seemed to get much actual traction. The options in free agency have of course thinned quite a bit, but a signing would seem likely.

ESPN Raiders' beat writer Ryan McFadden has named a name.

"Las Vegas could target former Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs. Even though Diggs, 31, is coming off a torn ACL, he will be a significant upgrade if he can return to full strength. Diggs totaled 496 yards in the first eight weeks of his lone season with the Texans before being sidelined."

Ever the pot-stirrer with "cryptic" social media posts, Diggs recently posted and took down photos from his days with the Buffalo Bills from his Instagram account.

In a broad sense, Diggs is easy to tie to the Raiders and their new quarterback has now fueled speculation.

Raiders-Stefon Diggs speculation is too-easily fueled by video with Geno Smith

In a video posted on Twitter Sunday, Smith was captured working out with Diggs.

GENO SMITH THROWING TO STEFON DIGGS.



👀



Diggs has had an extremely quick recovery from his torn ACL — could we see Diggs and Smith together in Las Vegas…

pic.twitter.com/fU4DGTPX9r — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 16, 2025

As noted in the clip, Diggs is just 4-5 months removed from tearing his ACL while playing for the Texans last season. The timing of the post feels like a message to teams who need a wide receiver as the secondary waves of free agency get going ("hey look how good I look, come sign me"). Working out with Smith naturally adds the layer of Raiders' speculation.

The Raiders seem sure to sign a wide receiver, perhaps very soon as the second week of free agency gets rolling. Diggs is a natural option, but he's hardly the only one and his overall fit/questions about his health coming off an ACL tear would seem to knock him down the list.