Grade the trade proposal: Raiders move up to No. 2 and get Travis Hunter

The upcoming draft is filled with possibilities for the Las Vegas Raiders. Focused on the sixth overall pick, how realistic some of those possibilities are is a separate conversation. But dreams of landing someone like Colorado wide receiver/cornerback (or is it the other way around?) Travis Hunter can exist right now.

Rhett Lewis of NFL Network is not one of the typical mock drafters we regularly note. But in his first mock draft for this year, Lewis had the Raiders trading up to No. 2 overall and taking Hunter.

"I’ve never made a mock trade before this one, but we’ve never seen a player like Hunter, who registers as the draft's top prospect at both receiver and cornerback. It just so happens that those two positions are two of the Raiders’ biggest needs, so they aggressively move up to secure a two-for-one with this pick."

In a follow-up to his mock draft, Lewis and NFL Network's Bucky Brooks took the Raiders' angle to talk about the franchise's history of liking Heisman Trophy winners and a general need for a rebuilding team to add blue chip players.

But let's get down to the nitty gritty.

Grade the trade proposal: Raiders do what it takes to move up and get Travis Hunter

The conversation between Lewis and Brooks turned toward what it would actually take for the Raiders to trade up from No. 6 to No. 2. Lewis referred to the draft pick value chart, with mention of the values of the first overall pick (3,000 points) to pick No. 32 (590 points).

The second overall pick, currently possessed by the Cleveland Browns, is worth 2,600 points on the chart. The sixth overall pick, which the Raiders of course have, is worth 1,600 points.

Lewis projected that a mid-first round pick in 2026 would be worth about 1,000 points. The Raiders' second-round pick this year, No. 37 overall, is worth 530 points.

Lewis acknowledged Browns general manager Andrew Berry placing a premium, beyond what the value chart would say, on moving up to No. 2, along with the idea the Browns might be looking at taking Hunter there.

"So I think you're looking at a '1' in '26, or you're looking at two second-round picks, (a) second-round pick this year, second-round pick next year and maybe like a fourth, fifth-round swap, some kind of pick swap down the road to make the thing work for the Browns to do it", Lewis said.

Brooks mentioned the current environment in college football to say he'd rather give up picks in consecutive years (second-rounders in each of the next two years, like Lewis outlined) in favor of having blue chip players and star power.

Lewis countered by saying he'd be good with giving up a 2026 first-round pick, in deference to Hunter playing the two positions he does. Keeping this year's second-rounder also allows for taking a running back from a deep draft class at the position to fill that need.

In favor of what Brooks said, and for grading purposes, here's the visual of a trade along those lines to move up and get Hunter. A swap of later picks could be involved too, but let's keep it simple.

Giving up two top-40, and three top 75-100 picks, is a steep price to pay to move up from No. 6 to No. 2. But this does align well with the value chart, so if the Raiders want to ensure they get Hunter (and the Browns are willing to entertain trading out from No. 2) this a way to get it done.

Grade the trade proposal: B+