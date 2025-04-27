The Las Vegas Raiders made 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, and on paper, it looks like quite the class. The team entered the event with major needs at cornerback, wide receiver, running back and depth all around the roster, and new general manager John Spytek addressed each one of these concerns.

While the rumor mill indicated that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was not in the cards for Las Vegas in the first round, when the dust settled, those rumors proved to be false. Jeanty is now a Raider, as are 10 other potential difference makers who are looking to add value to this team.

Grading every Raiders 2025 draft pick (with 1 bold prediction for each)

To put it simply, Jeanty was one of the top overall prospects in the class and has been dubbed by many as a generational talent. The Raiders needed to get better at running the football, and they did just that, picking a player who was not only the best available, but the best fit for their culture and a key piece of their identity.

Bold take: Jeanty will lead the NFL in rushing yards during his rookie season.

Bech is one of the best route runners in the draft, as he is strong, physical, and does not drop passes. The only issue is that he resembles Jakobi Meyers, and their playing styles may clash on the field because both players excel on intermediate routes. The Rams could certainly serve as a case study for how to make this work, however, because they endured a similar situation with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Bold Take: Bech will record over 800 receiving yards during his rookie season.

Porter is a quintessential Pete Carroll cornerback. He has an elite frame and high-end speed, and he is very physical against the run. Porter began his college career as a wide receiver, just like Richard Sherman did, and while he needs polish, Carroll is the perfect coach for a player like him.

Bold Take: Porter will be a starting cornerback when the season starts.

Rogers is an athletic and durable interior offensive lineman who played all over the place at Texas Tech. He needs to get better at staying on blocks, but he can serve as a rotational piece until he learns how to be more explosive. While this is a solid pick, there were several players available who might have had a bit more upside.

Bold Take: Rogers becomes the starting left guard by the end of the season.

The Raiders went with back-to-back offensive linemen in the third round, and Grant was a great pick. He has the proper height and length to be an NFL tackle and also has elite athleticism. Grant is a natural knee bender and plays with a nasty demeanor that Las Vegas could use up front. He will likely have a steep learning curve coming from the FCS level, but he could serve as the heir apparent to Kolton Miller.

Bold take: Grant will end up being the best offensive tackle in the draft class.

By the time the fourth round begins, teams should be drafting players based on high-end traits. Thornton has exactly that with his nearly 6-foot-5 frame and blazing-fast 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed. He can fill an immediate role as a vertical threat on the outside, and he may be the scariest special teams gunner in the league.

Bold Take: Thornton will overtake Tucker as the No. 3 receiver.

Hemingway is a bit undersized, but he is an athletic defensive tackle who had a fairly productive career at South Carolina. There were certainly players with better traits available at this point, and while he was not this high on most consensus boards, he should be a good player in Las Vegas.

Bold Take: Hemingway records 3.0 sacks as a rookie.

Pegues offers a unique combination of power and quickness, which will help him be effective against the run early in his NFL career. While he needs to get better as a pass rusher, the potential is certainly there. He was also excellent as a runner in short-yardage situations for the Ole Miss offense, so he will add a bit of flair in Las Vegas.

Bold Take: Pegues starts at nose tackle as a rookie and scores two offensive touchdowns.

Mellott will likely become an NFL wide receiver after playing quarterback in college. While he does have the size and athleticism to be a good slot receiver, he will need some time as he learns a new position.

Bold Take: Mellott ends up on the practice squad.

Miller was an absolute winner in college. He showcased great athleticism as a runner, as well as accuracy and touch as a passer. He projects to be a long-term backup, but he does have some significant potential to be a starter.

Bold Take: Miller will make the initial 53-man roster.

Lindenberg is an incredibly intelligent linebacker who had a very productive college career at Minnesota. He tested well at his Pro Day, but his athleticism does not stand out on tape. He will likely need to make an impact on special teams if he wants to make the roster.

Bold Take: Lindenberg makes the roster and is a core special teamer.

At the end of the day, the Raiders landed a top-three player in class, several other starters, and a number of rotational players with plenty of upside to tap into. This was a strong statement by Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll that they plan to win now, and this draft was a great step in that direction.

Overall grade: A-