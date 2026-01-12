Grading John Spytek's first Raiders rookie class after one season in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in John Spytek last offseason, and the first-year general manager was eager to get to work and build things for the future. Head coach Pete Carroll, however, had different plans. Those plans clashed directly with Spytek's, specifically regarding the rookie class.

An 11-player draft class came to Las Vegas last April, and despite showing plenty of promise, Carroll refused to take the leap and consistently put them on the field in what was a lost campaign. With that in mind, let's grade both how the rookie class performed in Year 1, as well as their future outlook.

Grading John Spytek's 2025 Raiders rookie class after one season

Ashton Jeanty: B

Jeanty got absolutely no help in his first season, and his production took a massive hit because of it. But those who watched the games saw an exceptionally creative and elusive young back who will be a certified superstar when the offensive line is run by an actual professional football coach.

Future outlook: A+

Jack Bech: C-

Bech really picked things up toward the end of the year, and he always made the most of it when the ball was thrown his way. But his usage was inconsistent, and he made a few rookie mistakes, which is understandable. He looks like he'll be a very good, solid NFL wide receiver.

Future outlook: B-

Darien Porter: C

Porter ended up playing the second-most in this rookie class, and he showed signs of being a true shutdown corner in the NFL. He got baptized against some of the best receivers in the world, but Porter looks like a long-term starting cornerback who is getting more comfortable at the position.

Future outlook: A-

Caleb Rogers: C-

Rogers would've received an "F" had it not been for a few injuries, but he immediately proved the coaching staff wrong with his strong play upon finally entering the lineup. He had his share of growing pains, but he could become a solid starter if he takes the proper steps this offseason.

Future outlook: B-

Charles Grant: D

Grant spent practically the entire season on the sidelines while the Raiders' starting tackle tandem gave up over 20 sacks. He played well in some jumbo packages and when he got a chance in Week 18. He could become a low-end starter or high-end swing tackle if he develops. Perhaps more.

Future outlook: C

Dont'e Thornton Jr.: D

Fans were high on Thornton Jr. leading up to the year, and he started out showing flashes. Then, he completely fell off the face of the earth. Fans quickly learned why a player of speed and size fell to the fourth round, as he is quite rough around the edges. But don't sell your stock. All the tools are there.

Future outlook: B

Tonka Hemingway: C

Hemingway really came along at the end of the year. The new coach will need to decide where exactly to employ him on the defensive line, but he is tenacious and has a nose for the football. He should be a solid rotational player for years, and he could carve out a niche as a third-down defensive tackle.

Future outlook: B

J.J. Pegues: D

Pegues got lost in the shuffle a bit and did not make much of an impact. Las Vegas also completely failed to utilize him as a fullback, which was an intriguing component of his game coming out of college. But he'll need to take another step if he wants legitimate rotational reps on the interior.

Future outlook: C-

Tommy Mellott: F

Mellott was a fan favorite after the draft and into training camp. It quickly became clear, however, that his learning curve was going to be steeper than the front office thought. They cut ties with him completely after the preseason, and he is not currently on an NFL roster.

Future outlook: N/A

Cam Miller: F

Miller had his share of highs and lows during the preseason, but he was stashed on the practice squad and never played in a game this year. Then, he was shockingly poached by the Miami Dolphins before Week 18, so he, too, is no longer a Raider.

Future outlook: N/A

Cody Lindenberg: D

Lindenberg more than held his own on special teams, but he never got a crack at playing linebacker. Core special teamers are super important, but it's hard to give him anything higher than a "D," even though he had no glaring errors. Hopefully, he becomes an elite special teamer or a rotational player.

Future outlook: D+

Overall grade: D+

This group is chock full of promise, and almost every time they got an opportunity to show it, they did. Jeanty looks like a superstar, and there are a handful of players who can also be plus starters in this group. That's a very good draft in your first go around, so, bravo, John Spytek.

Let's hope the next head coach actually cares about developing them.

Future outlook: B+