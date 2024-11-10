Grading the AFC West at the halfway mark of the 2024 NFL season
By Levi Dombro
Kansas City Chiefs: A+
Record: 8-0
Until proven otherwise, the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the NFL.
They are the league's lone undefeated team and sit atop the AFC standings, and their offense is just now getting going.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had a bit of trouble taking care of the ball this season, but their offense still ranks 10th in points per game.
The injury bug has been rampant for Kansas City, as they lost star receiver Rashee Rice and running back Isiah Pacheco earlier in the season, but it seems that no matter who the Chiefs plug into the lineup, they'll find a way to win.
Kareem Hunt has had a resurgence for the Chiefs in Pacheco's absence and the newly-acquired DeAndre Hopkins could be problematic for teams down the stretch, especially when the team gets healthy and he is one of multiple weapons for Mahomes.
On the other side of the ball, Steve Spagnuolo's unit is arguably the best in the league.
Despite losing a few pieces from last year's Super Bowl squad, including star corner L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs defense has not skipped a beat.
They're only giving up 18.4 points per game, which is good for fourth in the NFL.
Kansas City is pretty average in terms of sack numbers and turnovers, but nothing about this defense is pedestrian.
They are as solid as they come, and they will continue to keep the Chiefs in games until their offense returns to its elite form.
While not doing so convincingly, the Chiefs have beaten every team they've faced and will remain atop the mountain until they are brought down.