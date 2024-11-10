Grading the AFC West at the halfway mark of the 2024 NFL season
By Levi Dombro
Denver Broncos: C+
Record: 5-4
The Denver Broncos are ahead of schedule given that they have a rookie quarterback.
Even though their offense is struggling, averaging only 20.3 points per game (23rd in the NFL), their defense has exceeded expectations.
As it stands now, the Broncos' defense is only giving up 17.9 points per game, which is the third-lowest mark in the NFL.
This is in large part due to their smothering pass rush, which ranks second in the NFL with 31.0 sacks.
Perhaps more impressive is that they do not have a star player on their defensive line and coordinator Vance Joseph has been able to maximize their talent through nine games.
They've also got seven interceptions and 12 total takeaways, which is 12th best in the league. Nobody saw this production coming from a defense whose only notable player in Patrick Surtain II, but many Broncos players have made a name for themselves this season.
As for the offense, it has been a bit of a different story.
Bo Nix has not been bad, but he has also not been good. But he's a rookie and he is figuring things out.
That does not mean that the Broncos are going to be an offensive threat to other teams, especially if they make the playoffs, but it gives them a glimmer of hope for the future.
Denver has had a balanced but underwhelming rushing attack and none of their receivers are having a notable season because of Nix's inconsistency.
The offense has scored 15 touchdowns on the year and turned it over 13 times, which is not an ideal ratio.
They're in the bottom quarter in yards per game and have a lot of work to do if they want to be a legitimate contender, but you never know when things are going to click for a rookie quarterback.
I do not foresee the Broncos making any sort of run to the playoffs, but if they finish middle-of-the-pack with a rookie quarterback and very few offensive weapons, then the future could be bright, unfortunately.