Grading the AFC West at the halfway mark of the 2024 NFL season
By Levi Dombro
Las Vegas Raiders: F
Record: 2-7
By every metric, this season has been a complete failure for the Raiders.
They are tied for the worst record in the NFL, and if it were not for a fluke win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, Las Vegas would be alone in the cellar of the league.
Outside of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, the offense has had almost zero bright spots.
Rookie lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze have put together a handful of solid performances, but the line as a whole has underperformed.
The quarterback situation is a complete mess, as neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell have figured out a recipe to move the ball. The team made a desperate play when poaching Desmond Ridder from the Cardinals' practice squad, but he has been unimpressive thus far as well.
Nobody in the running back room has stepped up, and the result has been the Raiders having the worst rushing attack in the NFL.
Las Vegas is in the bottom five of nearly every important metric as it pertains to the offense, so the organization and fans alike are surely awaiting the selection of a quarterback in the Spring.
As for the defense, they have been put in a tough spot.
They have certainly gotten worse since last season, but part of that is due to the offense's inability to help them out at all or keep them off the field. On numerous occasions, the offense has turned it over and left the defense out to dry, which is not ideal.
But the defense has faults of their own that are independent of the offense.
Their inability to get to the quarterback has plagued them all year long, as they rank in the bottom-five in sacks. They have failed to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and they have been picked apart because of it.
Forcing turnovers is also a major area of concern for the Raiders' defense, as they are last in the NFL in this metric with only five forced on the year.
All five of these forced turnovers are interceptions, as Las Vegas is yet to force or recover a fumble this season. They are the only team in the league with less than three forced fumbles and less than two recovered.
It has been a rough go for the Raiders in 2024, but if Tom Telesco can nail another draft, especially at the quarterback position, then there is reason for hope.
For now, the team should see what some of their younger players can do in the second half of the season because it cannot get much worse.
The Raiders are building for the draft and the 2025 season at this point.