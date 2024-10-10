Grading the AFC West at the quarter mark of the 2024 NFL season
By Levi Dombro
Denver Broncos: B-
Record: 3-2
I'll be the first to admit that I did not see this coming.
The Broncos unloaded veterans and large contracts all offseason and went into the year with a rookie quarterback and no real weapons or a promising defense to show for it. This looked like a franchise that was clearly in a serious rebuild.
But somehow, Denver has found ways to be successful. After beginning the season 0-2, they've caught fire the last three weeks and worked their way solidly into the playoff picture at the end of the season's first quarter.
The defense has far exceeded expectations, as Vance Joseph's unit is arguably the best in the entire league.
They are relinquishing only 14.2 points per game, which is the second lowest in the NFL, and they haven't surrendered over 20 points since Week 1.
This defense has forced 10 turnovers through five contests in 2024, and they've got 19 sacks on their resume as well. Causing two turnovers and adding nearly 4 sacks per game is an incredible recipe for success.
Patrick Surtain II is really the only star on this defense, so Vance Joseph is putting together a coaching clinic by getting his guys in spots to succeed. 10 different players have recorded a sack and three players have caused multiple turnovers.
Denver is hard to score against.
The offense, however, is pretty weak, although they have their moments.
It's hard to get too excited because although they played well against the Raiders in the second half after finally wearing them down, this team has scored 10 and 6 in two games this season.
Bo Nix is far from being a franchise guy at this juncture, although he too has his moments. On the year, however, he has more interceptions than touchdowns and just threw for 60 yards in an entire game two weeks ago.
The run game is starting to get going for Denver, but the lack of explosive weapons and the rookie quarterback factor both weigh heavily on this offense.
I still think the Broncos end up somewhere around .500 and on the cusp of the playoffs, but if the defense can continue to dominate like they have, they could be playing on Super Wild Card weekend.