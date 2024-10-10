Grading the AFC West at the quarter mark of the 2024 NFL season
By Levi Dombro
Los Angeles Chargers: C+
Record: 2-2
The Los Angeles Chargers are a difficult team to figure out.
Their offense looked unstoppable through two weeks as opponents could not figure out how to stimy their run game.
But the offense cooled down dramatically in the two weeks before their Week 5 bye, scoring only 10 points in each matchup.
Quarterback Justin Herbert is seemingly not 100% healthy, but the Chargers have to figure out a semblance of a passing game if they want to contend for a playoff spot this season. Teams have figured out how to limit the rushing duo of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, so head coach Jim Harbaugh has to unleash Herbert.
If not, the offense will continue to be one-dimensional.
The defense has been the best in the league this season, only giving up 12.5 points per game. That's what happens when you have the 28th-best offense and the 1st-ranked defense: you end up being average.
The caveat to their defensive prowess is that they've only played one good quarterback all year, which was Patrick Mahomes. He too struggled a bit but still managed 17 points.
Outside of Mahomes, Los Angeles faced two quarterbacks who do not start for their teams anymore, and Justin Fields, who was not supposed to be the Week 1 starter for the Steelers.
This team is not as disciplined as many expected under Harbaugh, and the offense leaves a lot to be desired. The defense will have to prove that they can continually stop the good quarterbacks in this league before they can rid themselves of their past identity, which is a talented unit that is injury-prone and lacks consistency.
I think the Chargers will miss the playoffs and end up somewhere around the 6-8 win range.