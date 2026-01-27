Highlighting East-West Shrine Bowl prospects for Raiders to keep tabs on

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek found four of his selections in the 2025 NFL Draft from the East-West Shrine Bowl. Chances are that he'll do it again this coming April, which makes it just as important as the other college all-star games.

The following players are a group of names who the Raiders could have their scouts eyeing in the early process of draft season.

Raiders should watch for the following players in East-West Shrine Bowl

Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

A special teams ace who's speed is well documented. The 5-foot-9 speedster went from zero star recruit to All-Big Ten. Wetjen broke an ancient record held by Tim Dwight with the most touchdown returns by a Hawkeye in their career with six. He won the Jet Award for his special teams efforts.

Other recipients include Christian McCaffrey, Tavon Austin and Marcus Jones, who will be returning punts in Super Bowl 60. He's not much of a receiver, but he's the type of player who can make a roster because of his game-breaking ability on special teams. He's like a faster version of Dylan Laube.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Central Florida

UCF's leading sacker is a hunter with a high motor when he goes after the quarterback. He earned first team All-Big 12 as a senior and had a pressure rate of 22.7%, which equaled Ruben Bain Jr. Researching his name, you'll see that Lawrence is being mentioned as a coveted prospect.

UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence is one of the most underrated edge prospects in this upcoming draft class



- extremely impressive hand timing; swipes always land

- day 1 impact as a run defender at the next level; plays with impressive leverage, anchor, and ability to shed

-… pic.twitter.com/bAOfgaLdWB — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) January 9, 2026

Ar'maj Reed Adams, Guard, Texas A&M

The 6-foot-5 lineman paved the way for an unlikely playoff run in College Station and helped his quarterback record over 30 touchdowns combined for in 2025. He's given up less sacks in three years then Francis Mauigoa and Monroe Freeling, both of whom are being considered as Day 1 picks.

Most of Adams' snaps came on the interior of the line, but he has also swung out to tackle in the past.

Caden Fordham, LB, N.C. State

Fordham is a tackling machine. He chipped in double-digit tackle efforst in every game except four during his senior campaign. He produced 63 more total tackles than the next defender on the list for those keeping tabs at home.

If the draft was today, he'd probably go undrafted, making him one of the most sought after free agents on the market. Fordham concluded his career as the only defensive MVP in Gasparilla bowl history.

Bishop Fitzgerald, Safety, USC

Once a high school quarterback, Fitzgerald is now snagging picks from them. His 90.7 overall grade by Pro Football Focus is better then Caleb Downs, and Fitzgerald is basically the same frame as him. His 10 interceptions is more then Downs captured as well. He's also lined up in the slot when needed.

Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech

Besides Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders need to develop an experimental backup. Morton's got a very quick release and was fairly accurate over the last three years. Should the Raiders hire Davis Webb as coach, then he could take a flyer on Morton since they both came from the same college.

The Big 12 champion does take a lot of risks as a rusher though, hence all the negative yardage when he decides to scramble.