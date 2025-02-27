How did the Raiders fare in the 2025 NFLPA Report Card?

The Las Vegas Raiders may not have had a successful 2024 season in terms of their performance on the field, but you can always count on the NFL Players' Association Report Card to make you feel better about the team's operation.

Since the team moved into their new stadium and facilities in Las Vegas, the organization has ranked toward the very top of the annual survey. Last season, the team finished ninth overall but made the jump up to No. 4 this season.

Las Vegas Raiders NFLPA Survey grades

Criteria Grade NFL Rank Treatment of Families B+ 8 Food/Dining Area A 3 Nutritionist/Dietician A+ 1 Locker Room A- 7 Training Room A 2 Training Staff A- 5 Weight Room A+ 4 Strength Coaches A 4 Team Travel A 2 Head Coach A- 16 Ownership A 6

Las Vegas finished in the top five of seven different categories and in the top 10 of all but one. The outlier was the team's head coach rating, which has been remedied this offseason with the firing of Antonio Pierce and the subsequent hiring of Pete Carroll. They also improved their marks in nine of the 11 categories from the 2024 survey.

While these surveys and amenities certainly do not guarantee any amount of success in the NFL, it is good to know that the Raiders have all the necessary equipment and facilities to support a winning franchise. Aspects like having a strong nutritionist, a good training room, or easy team travel may not matter to fans, but it matters to the players.

If the perception around the league is that Las Vegas is a great place to play, it could entice players to join the Raiders in free agency as opposed to another franchise that does not value their team as much.

Las Vegas had the best mark in the AFC West and the second-best in the entire AFC. Los Angeles Chargers were just behind the Raiders at 5th, the Denver Broncos finished 17th, and the Kansas City Chiefs were 26th.