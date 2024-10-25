Just Blog Baby
How the JaMarcus Russell pick still plagues the Raiders nearly 20 years later

A major whiff in the 2007 NFL Draft has caused irreversible damage to the organization.

By Levi Dombro

The Raiders only acquire average quarterbacks

Since the JaMarcus Russell fiasco in 2007, the team has obviously had a hard time dipping back into the draft. As a result, they've almost exclusively signed free agents or traded for quarterbacks.

And their track record is hideous.

Here are those acquisitions:

Player

Year

Acquired via

Daunte Culpepper

2007

Free Agency

Josh McCown

2007

Trade (4th rounder)

Bruce Gradkowski

2009

Waiver Claim

Charlie Frye

2009

Free Agency

JP Losman

2009

Free Agency

Jason Campbell

2010

Trade (4th rounder)

Kyle Boller

2011

Free Agency

Carson Palmer

2011

Trade (1st and 2nd rounder)

Terrelle Pryor

2012

Supplemental Draft

Matt Leinart

2012

Free Agency

Matt McGloin

2013

Undrafted Free Agent

Matt Flynn

2013

Trade (5th rounder)

Matt Schaub

2014

Trade (6th rounder)

EJ Manuel

2017

Free Agency

AJ McCarron

2018

Trade (5th rounder)

Mike Glennon

2019

Free Agency

Marcus Mariota

2020

Free Agency

Nathan Peterman

2020

Free Agency

Jarrett Stidham

2022

Free Agency

Jimmy Garoppolo

2023

Free Agency

Brian Hoyer

2023

Free Agency

Gardner Minshew

2024

Free Agency

Whew. What a list of All-Stars.

The team has traded away more picks for quarterbacks (7) than they have used picks on quarterbacks (4).

I know your quarterback room can't always be filled exclusively with players you've drafted, and sometimes there are viable options through trade, free agency, or even the waiver wire.

But when you've had no real success in so many years, and you continue to only acquire quarterbacks from outside of the draft, you have to switch it up. You cannot keep thinking you are a band-aid quarterback away from the promised land.

The Raiders have had 27 different players take snaps under center since 2007, and only five of them were drafted by the franchise.

When you're averaging almost two quarterbacks per season, something is already wrong. But the ratio of acquired vs. drafted talent should never be over 5:1.

Honestly, this list is a flat-out embarrassment and an indictment of all who have been involved with the organization for the last two decades.

The team has won 111 games since 2007, and 75 of them have been by drafted players (63 by Derek Carr, 7 by JaMarcus Russell, 5 by Aidan O'Connell).

This means that these 22 acquisitions have mustered 36 wins for the Silver and Black in 17 years. What a complete waste.

To make matters worse, they've had their opportunities to correct their mistakes. They just haven't capitalized.

