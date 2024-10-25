How the JaMarcus Russell pick still plagues the Raiders nearly 20 years later
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders only acquire average quarterbacks
Since the JaMarcus Russell fiasco in 2007, the team has obviously had a hard time dipping back into the draft. As a result, they've almost exclusively signed free agents or traded for quarterbacks.
And their track record is hideous.
Here are those acquisitions:
Player
Year
Acquired via
Daunte Culpepper
2007
Free Agency
Josh McCown
2007
Trade (4th rounder)
Bruce Gradkowski
2009
Waiver Claim
Charlie Frye
2009
Free Agency
JP Losman
2009
Free Agency
Jason Campbell
2010
Trade (4th rounder)
Kyle Boller
2011
Free Agency
Carson Palmer
2011
Trade (1st and 2nd rounder)
Terrelle Pryor
2012
Supplemental Draft
Matt Leinart
2012
Free Agency
Matt McGloin
2013
Undrafted Free Agent
Matt Flynn
2013
Trade (5th rounder)
Matt Schaub
2014
Trade (6th rounder)
EJ Manuel
2017
Free Agency
AJ McCarron
2018
Trade (5th rounder)
Mike Glennon
2019
Free Agency
Marcus Mariota
2020
Free Agency
Nathan Peterman
2020
Free Agency
Jarrett Stidham
2022
Free Agency
Jimmy Garoppolo
2023
Free Agency
Brian Hoyer
2023
Free Agency
Gardner Minshew
2024
Free Agency
Whew. What a list of All-Stars.
The team has traded away more picks for quarterbacks (7) than they have used picks on quarterbacks (4).
I know your quarterback room can't always be filled exclusively with players you've drafted, and sometimes there are viable options through trade, free agency, or even the waiver wire.
But when you've had no real success in so many years, and you continue to only acquire quarterbacks from outside of the draft, you have to switch it up. You cannot keep thinking you are a band-aid quarterback away from the promised land.
The Raiders have had 27 different players take snaps under center since 2007, and only five of them were drafted by the franchise.
When you're averaging almost two quarterbacks per season, something is already wrong. But the ratio of acquired vs. drafted talent should never be over 5:1.
Honestly, this list is a flat-out embarrassment and an indictment of all who have been involved with the organization for the last two decades.
The team has won 111 games since 2007, and 75 of them have been by drafted players (63 by Derek Carr, 7 by JaMarcus Russell, 5 by Aidan O'Connell).
This means that these 22 acquisitions have mustered 36 wins for the Silver and Black in 17 years. What a complete waste.
To make matters worse, they've had their opportunities to correct their mistakes. They just haven't capitalized.