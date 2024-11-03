How to listen to Raiders vs. Bengals NFL Week 9 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity on Sunday to avenge their loss in the 2022 AFC Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals.
They'll head into Paycor Stadium riding a four-game losing streak, but their opponents are only 3-5 on the year.
That being said, the Bengals have won two of their last three games and three of their last five after a rocky start to the season.
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are still a lethal duo that is must-see TV, and the Raiders have their hands full with a Bengals team trying to claw their way back into the playoff picture.
Las Vegas is having trouble finding their footing at the midway point in the season, but the year is still salvageable if they can figure things out quickly. That'll have to start this week if they want a chance.
If you can't catch the action in Week 9 on TV, here's where you follow along on the radio.
How to listen to Raiders vs Bengals on the radio
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 384 (Raiders away broadcast) or Channel 229 (Bengals home broadcast).
You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.