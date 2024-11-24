How to listen to Raiders vs. Broncos NFL Week 12 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance on Sunday to avenge their Week 5 loss against their bitter rival, the Denver Broncos.
While the Raiders are the coldest team in the league, entering Sunday's contest riding a six-game losing streak, the Broncos have been on the upswing in the latter half of the season.
After winning five out of six games, Denver faced setbacks against the Ravens and Chiefs in consecutive weeks. However, they enter Allegiant Stadium in Week 12 coming off their most complete and dominant game of the season.
With Las Vegas firmly out of the playoff mix, the Raiders are just fighting for pride at this point and hoping to play spoiler to their divisional foe.
If you can't catch the action in Week 12 on TV, here's where you follow along on the radio.
How to listen to Raiders vs Broncos on the radio
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 227 (Raiders home broadcast) or Channel 382 (Broncos away broadcast).
You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.