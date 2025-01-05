How to listen to Raiders vs. Chargers NFL Week 18 game on the radio

The future of this Las Vegas Raiders team is unknown, so let's enjoy the last ride we all have together.

Antonio Pierce's team has showed no signs of quitting with the playoffs out of reach and they have an opportunity to end the season on a three-game winning streak.

It will be a tall task, as they host the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium for the Week 18 AFC West showdown.

Los Angeles took down Las Vegas four months ago in Week 1 to begin the season at SoFi Stadium, but much has changed since that matchup for both teams.

If you cannot watch the game, then there are still ways for you to listen and follow along for the season finale.

How to listen to Raiders vs Chargers on the radio

Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 228 (Raiders home broadcast) or Channel 383 (Chargers away broadcast).

You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.

There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.

The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.

For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.