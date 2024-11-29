How to listen to Raiders vs. Chiefs NFL Week 13 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
Although this Black Friday game feels to many like a David vs Goliath story, it was not that long ago that the Raiders took down the Chiefs in a similar setting.
Last Christmas, Las Vegas walked into Arrowhead Stadium and stunned Kansas City with a 20-14 victory.
Like last year, this Week 13 matchup is a stand-alone game on a holiday. It has all the ingredients for an upset.
The problem is, last year, the Raiders were still a competitive team, and the Chiefs did not have a nearly-perfect record at the time.
Now, the 10-1 Chiefs are pitted against the 2-9 Raiders, in a matchup in which the "worst team in the league is playing the best team in the league," according to Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.
But this is a rivalry game, and it is the NFL. Anything can happen on any given day.
If you cannot watch the game on Friday, here is everywhere you can listen to follow along:
How to listen to Raiders vs Chiefs on the radio
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 391 (Raiders away broadcast) or Channel 225 (Chiefs home broadcast).
You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.