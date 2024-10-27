How to listen to Raiders vs. Chiefs NFL Week 8 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance once again on Sunday to take down the Goliath of the NFL: the Kansas City Chiefs.
They did so last season on Christmas in a spirited contest that did wonders for Antonio Pierce's case to be the full-time head coach. However, the loss also catapulted the Chiefs to a new level, which they had not lost since that day.
Las Vegas is struggling to begin the year, as they are 2-5 on the season and have lost three straight contests. The Chiefs have not had such stumbles, as they are a perfect 6-0 on the season.
It will be a tall task to knock off this version of the Chiefs, whose defense is better than their offense at this juncture in the season. Last season, it took defensive magic to pull off the upset, and the Raiders will surely have to rely on that once again Sunday.
If you cannot watch the divisonal bout in Week 8, here is where you can catch the game on the radio:
How to listen to Raiders vs Chiefs on the radio
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 225 (Raiders home broadcast) or Channel 380 (Chiefs home broadcast).
You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.