How to listen to Raiders vs. Dolphins NFL Week 11 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
Neither the Las Vegas Raiders or Miami Dolphins have been able to fully put it together this season.
The Dolphins lost their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, for several weeks earlier in the season but they appear to be on the upward swing after getting him back and taking down the red-hot Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.
By contrast, the Raiders seem to be falling apart more and more as the weeks pass, and even given the immense rest advantage they'll have in this game, the expectations are incredibly low.
And that's fine for the majority of Raider Nation, who has resigned to the fact that this version of the Raiders is not going to make a push for the playoffs this season. Many have realized that the team is better suited with a higher draft pick next April.
If Las Vegas can help its younger players perform at a high level but still find ways to remain toward the top of the draft order, then perhaps that is best for the future of the franchise. It will be an interesting game to watch unfold regardless.
But if you can't catch the action in Week 11 on TV, here's where you follow along on the radio.
How to listen to Raiders vs Dolphins on the radio
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 382 (Raiders away broadcast) or Channel 227 (Dolphins home broadcast).
You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.