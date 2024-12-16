How to listen to Raiders vs. Falcons NFL Week 15 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The bright lights of Monday Night Football are headed to Allegiant Stadium as the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 15 matchup.
Neither team has been particularly impressive as of late, with both teams riding massive losing streaks heading into the game.
Las Vegas has not won since Week 4, meaning they have lost nine straight. Atlanta has lost four straight games as well, with their last win coming in Week 9.
While the Raiders are already eliminated from playoff contention, the Falcons have quite a bit to play for.
With a win, they are right back into the thick of things competing for the NFC South title, and with a loss, this season could really get away from them.
For the Raiders, they are essentially playing for pride at this point in the season, and a few young players are trying to make their case for future roster spots.
All in all, there is plenty to play for in what many consider an underwhelming matchup.
If you are unable to watch the game, there are numerous ways to still follow along.
How to listen to Raiders vs Falcons on the radio
Westwood One will host the National Radio Broadcast. James Lofton will serve as the analyst while Kevin Kugler will provide play-by-play.
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 229 (Raiders home broadcast) or Channel 228 (Falcons away broadcast).
You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.