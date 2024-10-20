How to listen to Raiders vs. Rams NFL Week 7 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough couple of weeks.
Not only have they been blown out in two straight games, but they've had to endure a plethora of key injuries, a quarterback change, and a trade of a major contributor.
The media storm surrounding the trade and the speculation of others has kept Raiders fans interested in what already feels like a lost season, but there is a football game today, so let's talk about football!
Las Vegas heads just a few hours away to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to take on the Rams this Sunday in a Week 7 matchup.
Neither team has gotten off to the hottest start this season, but the Rams are coming off of a bye week so they'll likely be healthier and ready to go. The Raiders are also freed from the drama that was the Davante Adams trade saga, so perhaps they can approach the game in a new light this week.
Regardless, if you cannot watch this Sunday's game, here is how you can still follow along:
How to listen to Raiders vs Rams on the radio
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 388 (Raiders away broadcast) or Channel 228 (Rams home broadcast).
You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.