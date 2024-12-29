How to listen to Raiders vs. Saints NFL Week 17 game on the radio

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance on Sunday to win their second game in a row as they face the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

In Week 16, the team took down the Mac Jones-led Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium for their first win since September.

By contrast, just a week ago the New Orleans Saints became the first team in the NFL to be shut out for an entire game. With Spencer Rattler at the helm, the team looked completely disjointed and incapable.

Now, Patrick Graham and his defensive unit will have the opportunity to feast on a backup quarterback for the second week in a row, and a rookie backup at that.

The Raiders' offense has still been sub-par, but may have found a jolt last week in the second half as Aidan O'Connell seemingly looked like a different player in Week 17 than he has at any other point in his career.

Regardless of the outcome or how it affects the two teams' draft positions, the respective franchises will be battling it out down in NOLA on Sunday.

Here's everywhere you can listen and follow along if you are unable to watch the game.

How to listen to Raiders vs Saints on the radio

Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 385 (Raiders away broadcast) or Channel 229 (Saints home broadcast).

You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.

There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.

The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.

For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.