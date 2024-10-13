How to listen to Raiders vs. Steelers NFL Week 6 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
Week 6's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is a must-win game for the Las Vegas Raiders.
A disappointing loss in Week 5 to the Denver Broncos put the Raiders behind the eight-ball and the team has to bounce back with a victory if they want to prevent the season from slipping away from them.
The Steelers are in a similar predicament, as they are losers of two straight after beginning the season 3-0.
Both teams project to be in the hunt for a wildcard spot if they are in playoff contention, so each win is crucial no matter the point in the season.
Here's where to follow along if you can't catch Sunday's game.
How to listen to Raiders vs Steelers on the radio
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 228 (Raiders home broadcast) or Channel 382 (Steelers away broadcast). You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.