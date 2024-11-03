How to watch Raiders vs. Bengals in Week 9 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 9 in what will be their first trip to the Eastern time zone in seven weeks.
Since that win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, the Raiders have won only a single game, and have a current losing streak of four games that they take into Sunday's contest.
Neither team has lived up to expectations thus far in 2024, but the Bengals still have undeniable talent on both sides of the ball that could be the difference in the game against a struggling Raiders team.
The last time these two teams met was in the 2022 AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs, when the Bengals took down the Raiders 26-19 in the same stadium they'll meet in again on Sunday.
Lots has changed for these two squads since that day, but a handful of players like Maxx Crosby, Kolton Miller and Nate Hobbs surely still recall the bitter feeling of leaving Paycor Stadium with a season-ending loss.
Though not a heavy-weight fight, Sunday's game should still be packed full of action. Here's where you can tune into the Week 9 matchup.
How to watch Raiders vs Bengals on TV
The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Bengals game will be on Fox, highlighted in Yellow.
There is not a lot of national appeal for a contest between two teams with a combined four wins, but local markets should still have no trouble watching the game with cable.
How to stream Raiders vs Bengals without cable
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.
Paramount+ is not an option this week because this only allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices, and Sunday's game is on Fox.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.
Raiders vs Bengals game details
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
Kickoff time: 10:00 PST
Weather forecast: 67 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead 21-13-0