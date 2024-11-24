How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 12 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
Week 11 marks the second matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and their hated rival, the Denver Broncos.
The last time these two teams met was all the way back in Week 5. Denver won the game 34-18, but more importantly, it set these two teams on opposite trajectories.
With the Raiders leading 10-3 and just yards away from extending the lead to two touchdowns, Gardner Minshew threw a 100-yard pick-six to Patrick Surtain II. The season crumbled from there for Las Vegas, whereas the Broncos began their upward trajectory.
Since that matchup, the Broncos have enjoyed an above .500 record, whereas the Raiders began their losing streak and have not been able to find the win column since.
Sunday is an opportunity for Las Vegas to not only avenge an earlier season loss, but to take down the team that began their six-game losing streak.
Here's where you can watch all the action.
How to watch Raiders vs Broncos on TV
The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Broncos game will be on CBS, highlighted in Blue.
How to stream Raiders vs Broncos without cable
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.
Paramount+ is an option to stream the game this week because this platform allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices. Paramount+ requires a subscription as well.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.
Raiders vs Broncos game details
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)
Kickoff time: 1:05pm PST
Weather forecast: 62 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead 73-55-2