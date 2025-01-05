How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 18 with and without cable

One last game.

Although the Las Vegas Raiders have nothing tangible to play for, the team has continued to play hard under first-year coach Antonio Pierce. They have a chance to win three straight games to end the season, which would be more than they won in the first 15 weeks.

It will not be easy, as the Raiders will be tasked with taking down an opponent who has already clinched a playoff berth: the Los Angeles Chargers.

The two teams met to begin the season, and Las Vegas was handed a defeat at SoFi Stadium.

This time, the Raiders will welcome the Chargers to Allegiant Stadium and have the chance to end the season on a high note while potentially halting the momentum of a divisional foe before the postseason.

So much is unknown about what will happen to this team in the offseason, so let's enjoy one last ride together for the 2024-2025 Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's everywhere you can watch.

How to watch Raiders vs Chargers on TV

The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Chargers game will be on CBS, highlighted in Blue.

TV broadcast coverage map for Raiders vs. Chargers Week 18 https://t.co/SrxaEoHIK8 pic.twitter.com/khIqWr0HWO — Raiders Wire (@TheRaidersWire) January 4, 2025

This matchup is only being played in limited markets because the Broncos vs. Chiefs matchup is going on simultaneously and has much more playoff intrigue.

How to stream Raiders vs Chargers without cable

Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.

This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.

Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.

Paramount+ is an option to stream the game this week because this platform allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices. Paramount+ requires a subscription as well.

DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.

Raiders vs Chargers game details

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Kickoff time: 1:25pm PST

Weather forecast: 66 degrees F

All-time record: Raiders lead 69-59-2