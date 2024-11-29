How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in Week 13 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
Head coach Antonio Pierce said it best in his Wednesday press conference when he said, "Let's call a spade a spade. Best team in football against the worst team in football."
Whether you feel that he should have made those comments or not, Pierce is right.
The Kansas City Chiefs enter Friday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with the fewest losses in the NFL, whereas the Raiders come into the game with the least amount of wins.
But that's okay, the Raiders were underdogs when they walked into Arrowhead Stadium last Christmas and they pulled off an upset that nobody expected.
Even during their last faceoff in Week 8, the game was close throughout. In fact, these two teams have played competitive games for the most part in recent memory.
This is the NFL and there is a reason they play the games.
If you want to catch the action on Black Friday, there are a few unique twists to be aware of for this special holiday matchup.
How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs in Week 13
If you live in the greater Kansas City or Las Vegas area, Week 13's Raiders vs Chiefs game will be available locally with cable.
Outside of those two areas, however, the game will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
If you already have a subscription, then you should be able to stream the game with no issues.
There is a one-week free trial available on Amazon Prime Video, but if you do not cancel after one week, the billing will begin at $15 per month.
DAZN's International Game Pass is still the best option for this game for fans outside of the US.
Raiders vs Chiefs game details
Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
Kickoff time: 12:00pm PST
Weather forecast: 34 degrees F
All-time record: Chiefs lead 74-55-2