How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in Week 8 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders enter Sunday's divisional tilt as losers of three straight games, whereas the Kansas City Chiefs will walk into Allegiant Stadium undefeated.
This feels to many like a game that will be over before it even starts, but these two franchises have a bitter history and in a rivalry game, anything can happen.
In the NFL, things can happen any given Sunday, as they did last season on Christmas when the Raiders took down the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.
Coincidentally, Kansas City has not lost since that fateful day, as they went on to run the table and win the Super Bowl, and have began this season 6-0.
While it seems like the Raiders are leaning towards a rebuild, or at least becoming sellers at the trade deadline, if you think Antonio Pierce and Co. are not ready for this game, then you are mistaken.
Pierce has said that he has the "recipe" to take down the Chiefs and much was made about the Kermit the Frog doll that a Raiders fan brought to practice, so this should be a spirited game from the jump.
Here's where you can tune in to the Week 8 matchup.
How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs on TV
The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Chiefs game will be on CBS, highlighted in Blue.
How to stream Raiders vs Chiefs without cable
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.
Paramount+ is also an option this week as this allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.
Raiders vs Chiefs game details
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)
Kickoff time: 1:25 PST
Weather forecast: 77 degrees F
All-time record: Chiefs lead 73-55-2