How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins in Week 11 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders head down to Miami this Sunday for an AFC bout against the Dolphins.
It will be an uphill battle once again for the Las Vegas Raiders as they attempt to steal a road game in the Eastern time zone against a superior opponent.
Las Vegas does have the advantage of an extra week's rest, but they will be under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Scott Turner and without several key players in the lineup.
These two teams last faced off nearly a year ago to date, as the Raiders fell by a score of 20-13 at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19th, 2023.
Neither team has met expectations so far this season but there is still a ton to play for at this point in the season, so fans should expect it to be a battle.
Here is everywhere you can tune into the Week 11 matchup.
How to watch Raiders vs Dolphins on TV
The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Dolphins game will be on CBS, highlighted in Orange.
Unsurprisingly, there is not much mass appeal for a matchup between two teams with a combined five wins. It will be mostly local markets airing the game it seems.
How to stream Raiders vs Dolphins without cable
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.
Paramount+ is an option to stream the game this week because this platform allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices. Paramount+ requires a subscription as well.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.
Raiders vs Dolphins game details
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL)
Kickoff time: 10:00am PST
Weather forecast: 79 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead 21-20-1