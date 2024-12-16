How to watch Raiders vs. Falcons in Week 15 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders are finally playing in a prime time game.
While the team did have an opportunity to play a stand-alone game in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday, there is nothing like the bright lights of a Monday Night Football game.
Las Vegas will welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Allegiant Stadium for a Week 15 matchup that features two struggling teams.
Atlanta has lost four straight games heading into the matchup, and Las Vegas is riding a nine-game losing streak as well.
Something has to break for these two teams, and here's where you can catch all of the action.
How to watch Raiders vs Falcons on TV
Watching the Raiders' Week 15 game will be a bit different than it has been in weeks past.
The NFL will broadcast the game on ESPN on Monday Night at 5:30pm PST.
Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick will be the color analysts and Chris Fowler will serve as the play-by-play commentator.
Laura Rutledge will join the group as the sideline reporter.
How to stream Raiders vs Falcons without cable
Youtube TV is still an option to watch the Raiders this week because the game is being played on ESPN.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.
ESPN+ is another way to stream Monday Night's game, but this requires a subscription as well.
Paramount+ is not an option to stream the game this week because this platform only allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices, and the game is being played on ESPN.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.
Raiders vs Falcons game details
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)
Kickoff time: 5:30pm PST
Weather forecast: 54 degrees F
All-time record: Falcons lead 8-7-0