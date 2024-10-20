How to watch Raiders vs. Rams in Week 7 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
It has been an eventful few weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Not only have they lost several key players for the season due to injury, but they made a change at quarterback and traded away their best wide receiver. Many are even speculating that star defensive end Maxx Crosby could be the next guy on his way out of Vegas.
There's no weight to the latter rumors, but simply put, it has been hard to focus on football.
But this Sunday the Raiders get a chance to bounce back against a Los Angeles Rams team that has struggled so far this season.
Los Angeles is 1-4 this year but they are coming off of a bye week, so they are well-rested. They also may have star wide receiver Cooper Kupp back from injury this week, which completely changes the game plan.
The Raiders are supposed to have a majority of the fans in Sofi Stadium on Sunday, unlike last week when the Steelers came into Allegiant Stadium and completely out-showed Raider Nation.
This game has all the makings of an interesting contest, so here's everywhere you can tune into the Week 7 matchup.
How to watch Raiders vs Rams on TV
The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Rams game will be on CBS, highlighted in Green.
There is not much national appeal for a game between teams with 2-4 and 1-4 records, but there are a handful of large areas with easy access to watching the game.
How to stream Raiders vs Rams without cable
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.
Paramount+ is also an option this week as this allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live
Raiders vs Rams game details
Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
Kickoff time: 1:05 PST
Weather forecast: 79 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead 8-7-0