How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers in Week 6 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back in Week 6 after a disappointing loss to the Broncos in Week 5.
Pittsburgh also lost a tough game at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys a week ago, so both teams are looking to get back on track at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.
The Raiders' injury report continues to pile up, so the team will attempt to defeat an AFC foe without a slew of key players.
Las Vegas is 2-0 against the AFC North this season and 0-3 against everybody else. They defeated the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in Weeks 2 and 4 respectively, and they have another chance to do so in Week 6 against the Steelers.
Here's everywhere that you can watch the Week 6 contest.
How to watch Raiders vs Steelers on TV
The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Steelers game will be on CBS, highlighted in Purple.
How to stream Raiders vs Steelers without cable:
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users.
Paramount+ is also an option this week as this allows you to stream CBS on your mobile devices.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live
Raiders vs Steelers game details:
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)
Kickoff time: 1:05 PST
Weather forecast: 88 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead 17-15-0
Getting back to .500 would be crucial for the Silver and Black, so let's hope the team leaves healthy, and with a win.