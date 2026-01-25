Ian Rapoport details dream scenario unfolding in Raiders' coaching search

The Las Vegas Raiders are in no hurry to hire their sixth head coach in as many seasons. General manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady have been tasked with leading the search, and the two have done more than their due diligence since Pete Carroll was fired in early January.

15 candidates have interviewed for Las Vegas' vacancy in total, and 11 remain available. A handful of the presumed top choices for the Raiders' brass are still coaching in the postseason, which has pushed the team's timeline back a bit. But things are starting to take shape.

With the Conference Championship Games set to conclude on Sunday evening, the Raiders will be allowed to interview coaches from playoff teams starting again on Monday. Las Vegas has reportedly set up its first interview already, and national reporters are starting to paint a clearer picture.

Davis Webb reportedly first playoff candidate to get 2nd interview in Las Vegas

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will get another meeting in this round of interviews for the Raiders. This is the first leak about who Las Vegas intends to speak with this coming week, so Webb may get the first crack.

Webb, in a lot of ways, would be a dream candidate for the Silver and Black. A young, outside-of-the-box hire with a strong reputation for developing quarterbacks and being a great leader, Webb may be the exact antidote to all of the Raiders' struggles over the years.

That said, Webb is inexperienced, as he's never been a play-caller or coordinator, and he has just three years of coaching under his belt. A former head coach like Brian Daboll, who interviewed for Las Vegas' head coach job, could be an offensive coordinator under him and bring experience, however.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also joined in on the fun before Sunday's Conference Championship Games, stating that Webb is a strong candidate for the Raiders. He also mentioned Klint Kubiak as a legitimate option as well, and noted that Mike McDaniel is not out of the running, either.

"In our world, a hot head coaching candidate. My understanding is the Las Vegas Raiders would like to talk to Davis Webb, the former NFL quarterback, after the game ends," Rapoport said. "As far as the Raiders, they also have some interest in Klint Kubiak, the Seahawks' offensive coordinator. It is very possible that [the Raiders' future] head coach has a game [on Sunday]. Meanwhile, still in the mix for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job is Mike McDaniel."

Now, Webb is also highly coveted by the Buffalo Bills, as he developed many great relationships there in his three-year stint with the team. He is close with superstar quarterback Josh Allen, his former teammate, and Daboll, who is the frontrunner to be the next head coach in Buffalo.

But, as Rapoport also mentioned, Las Vegas has a distinct advantage over the Bills: The Raiders can interview candidates from non-eliminated teams this coming week, but Buffalo has to wait until a team is eliminated to speak with a coach from their staff.

Based on Rapoport's reporting, Las Vegas cannot go wrong. Landing one of Webb, Kubiak or McDaniel is a dream scenario for the franchise and Raider Nation, as these are three of the most popular and qualified men for the job.